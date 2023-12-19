Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golda Meir School at Carmen High School of Science and Technology
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rufus King High School at Madison West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Madison, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pius XI High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Sussex, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
