Tuesday's contest between the No. 6 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-2, 0-0 Big East) and the Providence Friars (9-2, 0-0 Big East) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Marquette coming out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM on December 19.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the point spread (4.5) versus Providence. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 146.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Line: Marquette -4.5

Marquette -4.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -200, Providence +165

Marquette vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 74, Providence 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Marquette (-4.5)



Marquette (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Marquette's record against the spread so far this season is 4-5-0, while Providence's is 5-5-0. The Golden Eagles are 3-6-0 and the Friars are 2-8-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 154.8 points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +143 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (91st in college basketball).

Marquette records 32.9 rebounds per game (315th in college basketball) while conceding 34.6 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.7 boards per game.

Marquette makes 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.7 (80th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Golden Eagles rank 33rd in college basketball by averaging 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 102nd in college basketball, allowing 86.6 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10 (52nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.5 (54th in college basketball).

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars put up 74.6 points per game (192nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (31st in college basketball). They have a +122 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.1 points per game.

Providence grabs 38 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) while conceding 33.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.7 boards per game.

Providence knocks down 2.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.7 (165th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.6.

Providence loses the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 13.8 (316th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.5.

