Player props are available for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Keldon Johnson, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -159) 0.5 (Over: +154)

The 32.5 point total set for Antetokounmpo on Tuesday is 1.3 more than his season scoring average (31.2).

He has collected 11 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Get Antetokounmpo gear at Fanatics!

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -115)

Tuesday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 26.5. That's 0.7 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 7.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.

He has hit 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Tuesday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.5 fewer than his season average.

He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).

Lopez's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +144)

The 19.5-point prop total for Johnson on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 17.

His rebounding average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Johnson's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson has connected on two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +158)

Zach Collins' 12.7 points per game average is 0.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).

Collins has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).

Collins has connected on one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.