Player props are available for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Keldon Johnson, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
32.5 (Over: -122) 12.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -159) 0.5 (Over: +154)
  • The 32.5 point total set for Antetokounmpo on Tuesday is 1.3 more than his season scoring average (31.2).
  • He has collected 11 rebounds per game, 1.5 fewer than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (12.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's season-long assist average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: -115)
  • Tuesday's points prop for Damian Lillard is 26.5. That's 0.7 more than his season average.
  • He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.
  • Lillard's assists average -- 7.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Tuesday's prop bet.
  • He has hit 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM
12.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -185)
  • Tuesday's over/under for Brook Lopez is 12.5 points, 0.5 fewer than his season average.
  • He averages 0.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 5.5).
  • Lopez's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +144)
  • The 19.5-point prop total for Johnson on Tuesday is 2.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 17.
  • His rebounding average -- 6.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
  • Johnson's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (3.5).
  • Johnson has connected on two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Zach Collins Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
12.5 (Over: -122) 7.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +158)
  • Zach Collins' 12.7 points per game average is 0.2 points higher than Tuesday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 1.5 fewer rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (7.5).
  • Collins has averaged 3.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Tuesday (3.5).
  • Collins has connected on one three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

