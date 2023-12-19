The San Antonio Spurs (4-21) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 249.5.

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -16.5 249.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over 249.5 combined points in 11 of 26 games this season.

Milwaukee has an average total of 243.6 in its outings this year, 5.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bucks are 12-14-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 19, or 76%, of those games.

Milwaukee has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 95.2% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 249.5 % of Games Over 249.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 11 42.3% 124.4 235 119.2 241.4 235.7 Spurs 5 20% 110.6 235 122.2 241.4 231.0

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Bucks have hit the over in eight of their past 10 outings.

Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread at home (7-9-0) than it does in away games (5-5-0).

The Bucks score 124.4 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 122.2 the Spurs give up.

Milwaukee is 10-4 against the spread and 13-1 overall when scoring more than 122.2 points.

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 12-14 1-0 18-8 Spurs 10-15 0-0 17-8

Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Bucks Spurs 124.4 Points Scored (PG) 110.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 10-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-2 13-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 119.2 Points Allowed (PG) 122.2 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-9 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-14

