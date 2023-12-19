Bucks vs. Spurs December 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-16), on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSW.
Bucks vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, BSSW
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 61.1% from the floor (seventh in NBA).
- Damian Lillard puts up 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5.0 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bobby Portis averages 11.4 points, 1.2 assists and 6.6 boards.
- Malik Beasley averages 12.1 points, 1.4 assists and 4.4 boards.
Spurs Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Victor Wembanyama gives the Spurs 19.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 2.7 blocked shots (third in league).
- Keldon Johnson is putting up 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He's making 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
- Zach Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He is making 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- The Spurs are getting 11.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan this season.
- The Spurs are getting 18.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Devin Vassell this season.
Bucks vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Spurs
|122.3
|Points Avg.
|111.5
|118.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|123.9
|50.0%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|38.4%
|Three Point %
|35.0%
