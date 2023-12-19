On Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the San Antonio Spurs (4-21) will try to stop an eight-game road slide when visiting the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7), airing at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSW.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Spurs matchup.

Bucks vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-16.5) 249.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-16.5) 249 -1800 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +134 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.2 points per game. They're putting up 124.4 points per game to rank second in the league and are allowing 119.2 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Spurs have been outscored by 11.6 points per game (posting 110.6 points per game, 26th in league, while giving up 122.2 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -289 scoring differential.

The teams average 235 points per game combined, 14.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams give up 241.4 points per game combined, 8.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

San Antonio has covered 10 times in 25 games with a spread this year.

Bucks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Giannis Antetokounmpo 32.5 -118 31.2 Damian Lillard 26.5 -125 25.8 Khris Middleton 15.5 -105 12.5 Brook Lopez 12.5 -128 13.0

Bucks and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +180 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.