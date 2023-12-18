Wild vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they face the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) on the road on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
Wild vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Penguins (-120)
|Wild (+100)
|6
|Penguins (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have been an underdog 11 times, and won one of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-9, a 10.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +100 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.
- Minnesota has played 15 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Wild vs Penguins Additional Info
Wild vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|82 (27th)
|Goals
|83 (26th)
|80 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|89 (12th)
|11 (27th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (23rd)
|18 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|27 (30th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota owns a 6-4-0 line versus the spread while going 7-3-0 straight up over its past 10 games.
- In Minnesota's past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Wild total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Wild's game goal totals average 8.1 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Wild have the NHL's 26th-ranked scoring offense (83 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Wild have given up 3.2 goals per game, 89 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -6.
