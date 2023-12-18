Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Washburn County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washburn County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Birchwood High School at Drummond High School