Wild vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 18
The Minnesota Wild (12-12-4) will try to prolong a three-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) on the road on Monday, December 18 at 7:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+.
The Wild have gone 7-3-0 over the past 10 games, putting up 28 total goals (five power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.2%). They have allowed 17 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Monday's hockey contest.
Wild vs. Penguins Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Penguins 4, Wild 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-125)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Wild vs Penguins Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild (12-12-4 overall) have posted a record of 3-4-7 in contests that have required OT this season.
- Across the four games this season the Wild finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- Minnesota has five points (2-3-1) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Wild have scored three or more goals in 17 games, earning 20 points from those contests.
- This season, Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games and registered eight points with a record of 4-5-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 4-7-2 to register 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|25th
|2.83
|Goals Scored
|2.96
|22nd
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.18
|17th
|5th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.4
|17th
|21st
|31.6
|Shots Allowed
|30.5
|16th
|27th
|12.94%
|Power Play %
|16.84%
|23rd
|13th
|81.05%
|Penalty Kill %
|73%
|29th
Wild vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
