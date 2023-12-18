For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Kirill Kaprizov a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kaprizov stats and insights

In eight of 28 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

On the power play, Kaprizov has accumulated five goals and eight assists.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kaprizov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:07 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:24 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:38 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:53 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 2 1 1 21:37 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:22 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:35 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:38 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 25:08 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.