The Green Bay Packers (6-7) will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 41.5 points has been set for the outing.

This week's matchup that pits the Packers against the Buccaneers is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Packers have been winning after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games in 2023.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 3.7 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and have been tied after the first quarter in two games .

2nd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Buccaneers have won the second quarter five times, lost six times, and tied two times in 13 games this year.

3rd Quarter

The Packers have won the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Green Bay is averaging 7.2 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is allowing 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost six times, and tied two times.

Green Bay's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Packers vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have led after the first half in six games, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in one game in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Buccaneers have led after the first half in five games, have been behind after the first half in six games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

In 13 games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (3-3 record in those games), lost four times (1-3), and been knotted up three times (2-1).

Green Bay's offense is averaging 12.8 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.5 points on average in the second half.

In 13 games this year, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, been outscored six times, and tied two times.

