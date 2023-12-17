The Marquette Golden Eagles (10-0) welcome in the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-4) after winning eight home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Mountaineers' 67.1 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 57.8 the Golden Eagles allow.

Appalachian State has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.

Marquette is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.1 points.

The 80.5 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 12.2 more points than the Mountaineers allow (68.3).

Marquette is 9-0 when scoring more than 68.3 points.

Appalachian State is 5-3 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

The Golden Eagles are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Mountaineers concede to opponents (42.6%).

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

16.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 55.9 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62)

16.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.3 FG%, 59.7 3PT% (37-for-62) Jordan King: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.7 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (15-for-42) Frannie Hottinger: 9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Rose Nkumu: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 64 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

Marquette Schedule