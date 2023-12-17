The Milwaukee Bucks, with Khris Middleton, face the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Middleton had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his previous game, which ended in a 140-126 win against the Pacers.

In this piece we'll dive into Middleton's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Khris Middleton Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 13.6 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 6.1 Assists 4.5 4.3 5.1 PRA -- 21.3 24.8 PR -- 17 19.7 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Khris Middleton Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, Middleton has made 4.7 shots per game, which adds up to 8.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.2 per game.

Middleton's opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 100.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average 105 per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams.

The Rockets allow 105.1 points per contest, best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Rockets have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

The Rockets are the best team in the NBA, allowing 22.7 assists per game.

The Rockets concede 10.8 made 3-pointers per contest, second-ranked in the NBA.

Khris Middleton vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/11/2022 6 0 0 0 0 0 0

