How to Watch the Bucks vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (18-7) take a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Houston Rockets (13-9), winners of five straight.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Rockets Additional Info
|Bucks vs Rockets Prediction
|Bucks vs Rockets Injury Report
|Bucks vs Rockets Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Rockets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- This season, the Bucks have a 50.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 43.5% of shots the Rockets' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 43.5% from the field, it is 16-7 overall.
- The Bucks are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.
- The Bucks put up 19.1 more points per game (124.2) than the Rockets give up (105.1).
- When Milwaukee scores more than 105.1 points, it is 18-6.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- The Bucks put up 125.7 points per game at home, compared to 122.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Milwaukee is ceding 119.0 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 119.6.
- The Bucks are averaging 14.3 threes per game, which is 0.1 more than they're averaging in away games (14.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.3% at home and 38.6% on the road.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malik Beasley
|Questionable
|Illness
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.