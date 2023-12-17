Find out how every Big East team compares to the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Big East Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Marquette

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win Big East: +175
  • Overall Rank: 7th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
  • Last Game: W 84-79 vs St. Thomas

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Providence
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

2. UConn

  • Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-3
  • Odds to Win Big East: +160
  • Overall Rank: 10th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 212th
  • Last Game: W 76-63 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Seton Hall
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

3. Creighton

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 27-4
  • Odds to Win Big East: +300
  • Overall Rank: 13th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 42nd
  • Last Game: W 85-82 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Opponent: Villanova
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Villanova

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Big East: +1100
  • Overall Rank: 44th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st
  • Last Game: W 65-56 vs UCLA

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Creighton
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Xavier

  • Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win Big East: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 48th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th
  • Last Game: W 75-59 vs Winthrop

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ St. John's
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Butler

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 65th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 95th
  • Last Game: W 96-70 vs Saginaw Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: Georgetown
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

7. St. John's (NY)

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-14
  • Odds to Win Big East: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 73rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th
  • Last Game: W 77-55 vs Fordham

Next Game

  • Opponent: Xavier
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. Providence

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Odds to Win Big East: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 74th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 240th
  • Last Game: W 78-64 vs Sacred Heart

Next Game

  • Opponent: Marquette
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Seton Hall

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 14-17
  • Odds to Win Big East: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 92nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th
  • Last Game: W 93-87 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Opponent: UConn
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Georgetown

  • Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 8-23
  • Odds to Win Big East: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 172nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 317th
  • Last Game: W 72-68 vs Notre Dame

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Butler
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

11. DePaul

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 4-27
  • Odds to Win Big East: +30000
  • Overall Rank: 193rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
  • Last Game: L 56-46 vs Northwestern

Next Game

  • Opponent: Villanova
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

