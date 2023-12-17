In the Week 15 contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Aaron Jones score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Jones has racked up 245 rushing yards (35 per game) on 66 carries with two touchdowns.

Jones has also caught 19 passes for 169 yards (24.1 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones has run for a touchdown in two games this season.

In one of seven games this season, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0 Week 7 @Broncos 8 35 0 3 22 0 Week 8 Vikings 7 29 0 4 17 0 Week 9 Rams 20 73 1 4 26 0 Week 10 @Steelers 13 35 0 4 19 0 Week 11 Chargers 4 14 0 1 3 0

