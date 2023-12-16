2024 NCAA Bracketology: Wisconsin March Madness Odds | December 18
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Wisconsin and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Wisconsin's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Preseason national championship odds: +10000
How Wisconsin ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|1-0
|22
|23
|34
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin's best wins
Wisconsin's best victory this season came against the Marquette Golden Eagles, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). Wisconsin secured the 75-64 win on December 2 at home. Against Marquette, Max Klesmit led the team by recording 21 points to go along with one rebound and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 65-41 over Virginia (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 20
- 69-61 over SMU (No. 137/RPI) on November 22
- 70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 140/RPI) on December 5
- 105-76 at home over Arkansas State (No. 259/RPI) on November 6
- 71-49 at home over Western Illinois (No. 282/RPI) on November 27
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Wisconsin is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, Wisconsin has two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Wisconsin faces the seventh-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- In terms of the Badgers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 18 contests against teams above .500.
- Wisconsin has 20 games remaining this year, including four contests against Top 25 teams.
Wisconsin's next game
- Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Chicago State Cougars
- Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: BTN
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Wisconsin games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.