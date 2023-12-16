How to Watch Providence vs. Sacred Heart on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-7) will try to snap a five-game losing stretch when visiting the Providence Friars (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. This game is at 1:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Providence vs. Sacred Heart Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Pioneers have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- In games Providence shoots higher than 43.2% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Friars are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pioneers sit at 183rd.
- The Friars put up 74.3 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.0 the Pioneers give up.
- Providence is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.0 points.
Sacred Heart Stats Insights
- The Pioneers are shooting 41.8% from the field, 4.1% higher than the 37.7% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Sacred Heart has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 37.7% from the field.
- The Pioneers are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Friars sit at 285th.
- The Pioneers' 71.8 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 63.5 the Friars allow to opponents.
- When Sacred Heart allows fewer than 74.3 points, it is 2-3.
Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Providence put up 9.0 more points per game (82.9) than it did in road games (73.9).
- In 2022-23, the Friars surrendered 70.5 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.8.
- When playing at home, Providence averaged 0.9 more three-pointers per game (7.1) than in road games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (34.4%).
Sacred Heart Home & Away Comparison
- Sacred Heart is scoring more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (70.0).
- The Pioneers concede 70.6 points per game at home, and 79.8 away.
- Sacred Heart knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (7.4). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (37.4%).
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 84-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/5/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 72-51
|Lloyd Noble Center
|12/10/2023
|Brown
|W 74-54
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|Sacred Heart
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|Marquette
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
Sacred Heart Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Boston University
|L 70-49
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 85-50
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/9/2023
|Fairfield
|L 67-57
|William H. Pitt Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/19/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|-
|SEFCU Arena
|12/21/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
