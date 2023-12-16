The No. 25 Northwestern Wildcats (7-2) hit the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-7) as 9.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The over/under for the matchup is set at 141.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern vs. DePaul Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -9.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern vs DePaul Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Wildcats have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Northwestern has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

DePaul is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Demons have been listed as an underdog of +340 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies DePaul has a 22.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Northwestern vs. DePaul Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 4 44.4% 75.6 146.6 66.9 145.5 134.2 DePaul 6 75% 71 146.6 78.6 145.5 147.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northwestern vs DePaul Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record only three fewer points per game (75.6) than the Blue Demons give up (78.6).

Northwestern is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 78.6 points.

The Blue Demons' 71 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 66.9 the Wildcats give up.

DePaul has put together a 2-4 ATS record and a 2-5 overall record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern vs. DePaul Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 4-5-0 3-3 5-4-0 DePaul 2-6-0 0-2 4-4-0

Northwestern vs. DePaul Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern DePaul 13-5 Home Record 7-8 7-4 Away Record 2-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.4 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.