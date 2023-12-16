Montana vs. North Dakota State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, December 16
According to our computer model, the North Dakota State Bison will defeat the Montana Grizzlies when the two teams come together at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, December 16, which begins at 4:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Montana vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|North Dakota State (-1)
|53.9
|North Dakota State 27, Montana 26
Montana Betting Info (2022)
- The Grizzlies compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Grizzlies games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.
North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)
- So far this season, the Bison have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- The Bison have gone over in one of five games with a set total (20%).
Grizzlies vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Montana
|32.3
|15.8
|42
|23.5
|29
|19
|North Dakota State
|38.8
|19.1
|66
|3
|40
|25.5
