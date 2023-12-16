Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Brown Deer High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 15
- Location: Brown Deer, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wisconsin Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 1:00 AM CT on December 15
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
