The Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

  • The Billikens put up 16.3 more points per game (76.1) than the Phoenix give up (59.8).
  • When it scores more than 59.8 points, Saint Louis is 5-5.
  • Green Bay has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.1 points.
  • The 69.7 points per game the Phoenix score are 5.4 fewer points than the Billikens allow (75.1).
  • Green Bay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.
  • Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
  • This season the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Billikens concede.
  • The Billikens' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

  • Natalie McNeal: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%
  • Bailey Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)
  • Cassie Schiltz: 9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
  • Maddy Schreiber: 11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
  • Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Green Bay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 @ Milwaukee W 76-53 Klotsche Center
12/5/2023 @ DePaul L 68-64 Wintrust Arena
12/13/2023 UIC W 64-56 Kress Events Center
12/16/2023 Saint Louis - Kress Events Center
12/19/2023 Wisconsin-Parkside - Kress Events Center
12/30/2023 Cleveland State - Kress Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.