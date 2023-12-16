Green Bay vs. Oklahoma December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) will play the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Green Bay Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Otega Oweh: 15.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Hugley: 12.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Javian McCollum: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Milos Uzan: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sam Godwin: 7.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oklahoma Players to Watch
- Oweh: 15.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hugley: 12.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- McCollum: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Uzan: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Godwin: 7.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Stat Comparison
|Oklahoma Rank
|Oklahoma AVG
|Green Bay AVG
|Green Bay Rank
|14th
|87.4
|Points Scored
|62.8
|347th
|35th
|63.6
|Points Allowed
|64.5
|51st
|62nd
|36.6
|Rebounds
|32.3
|228th
|93rd
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.4
|334th
|96th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.4
|178th
|59th
|16.0
|Assists
|12.3
|242nd
|148th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|12.6
|227th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.