Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 16
Saturday's contest that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) at Kress Events Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of Green Bay, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.
In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Phoenix secured a 64-56 win over UIC.
Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 80, Saint Louis 60
Other Horizon Predictions
Green Bay Schedule Analysis
- When the Phoenix took down the Creighton Bluejays (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on November 16 by a score of 65-53, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- The Phoenix have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).
- The Phoenix have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).
Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 16
- 59-48 over Washington State (No. 24) on November 25
- 88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 92) on November 11
- 64-56 at home over UIC (No. 148) on December 13
- 76-53 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 217) on November 30
Green Bay Leaders
- Natalie McNeal: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%
- Bailey Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)
- Cassie Schiltz: 9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Maddy Schreiber: 11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%
Green Bay Performance Insights
- The Phoenix average 69.7 points per game (130th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (103rd in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.
