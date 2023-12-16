The Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) welcome in the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Green Bay matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma (-24.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma (-24.5) 135.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Green Bay has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Phoenix have not covered the spread when an underdog by 24.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Oklahoma has covered six times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Sooners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.

