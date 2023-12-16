Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Dane County, Wisconsin today? We've got what you need.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Adams-Friendship High School at Madison Country Day School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Waunakee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison East High School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Middleton, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sun Prairie East High School at La Follette High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Madison, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
