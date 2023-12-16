The Milwaukee Bucks, Damian Lillard included, hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 140-126 win over the Pacers (his most recent game) Lillard put up 21 points and six assists.

We're going to examine Lillard's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.9 25.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.9 Assists 8.5 7.0 7.9 PRA -- 36.3 37.9 PR -- 29.3 30 3PM 3.5 2.9 3.0



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Pistons

Lillard is responsible for attempting 16.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 17.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.9 per game.

Lillard's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 103 possessions per game, while his Bucks rank 12th in possessions per game with 104.8.

The Pistons give up 119.4 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Allowing 43.4 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 11th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have allowed 25.6 per game, 13th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have conceded 11.2 makes per contest, fourth in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/8/2023 34 34 2 3 2 0 3

