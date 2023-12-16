Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Columbia County, Wisconsin has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Portage High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Portage, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portage High School at Tremper High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
