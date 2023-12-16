How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-23) will look to turn around a 22-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) on December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 48.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 12-2 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.
- The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.
- The Bucks record just 3.9 more points per game (123.3) than the Pistons give up (119.4).
- Milwaukee is 13-1 when scoring more than 119.4 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Bucks are posting 2.1 more points per game (124.2) than they are when playing on the road (122.1).
- When playing at home, Milwaukee is giving up 0.2 fewer points per game (119.4) than away from home (119.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Bucks have fared worse in home games this year, draining 14 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 14.2 per game and a 38.6% percentage away from home.
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Illness
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Injury Management
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
