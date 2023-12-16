The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) are home in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (2-17) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this season.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSDET

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 29.8 points, 10.8 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 60.1% from the field (seventh in league).

Damian Lillard posts 25.5 points, 4.5 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per game.

Brook Lopez averages 13.6 points, 5.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 51.0% from the field and 36.7% from downtown with 1.9 made treys per game.

Bobby Portis averages 11.1 points, 1.3 assists and 6.5 rebounds.

Malik Beasley averages 11.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4.5 boards.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham provides 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Pistons.

On a per-game basis, Ausar Thompson gives the Pistons 11.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is draining 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Killian Hayes gets the Pistons 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while putting up 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren gets the Pistons 11.8 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while posting 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Pistons Stat Comparison

Bucks Pistons 120.5 Points Avg. 109.6 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 49.0% Field Goal % 46.2% 37.1% Three Point % 35.2%

