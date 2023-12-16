The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Miami (OH) RedHawks meet for the Cure Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

On offense, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by compiling 34.8 points per game. The Mountaineers rank 90th on defense (28.4 points allowed per game). With 330.9 total yards per game on offense, Miami (OH) ranks 102nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 27th, surrendering 326 total yards per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ABC.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream:

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Appalachian State Miami (OH) 451.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (89th) 389.2 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (42nd) 173 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (69th) 278.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (115th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (23rd) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has thrown for 3,546 yards (272.8 ypg) to lead Appalachian State, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting 33 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 235 rushing yards on 76 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Nate Noel, has carried the ball 174 times for 827 yards (63.6 per game), scoring five times.

Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 113 times for 648 yards (49.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's team-leading 787 yards as a receiver have come on 59 catches (out of 81 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 544 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Makai Jackson has been the target of 37 passes and hauled in 24 grabs for 383 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert leads Miami (OH) with 1,634 yards on 111-of-188 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 140 rushing yards (10.8 ypg) on 49 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Rashad Amos is his team's leading rusher with 176 carries for 887 yards, or 68.2 per game. He's found the end zone 12 times on the ground, as well.

Aveon Smith has racked up 280 yards (on 75 carries) with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain leads his squad with 660 receiving yards on 39 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Cade McDonald has caught 27 passes and compiled 349 receiving yards (26.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has racked up 343 reciving yards (26.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

