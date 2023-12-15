Top Suns vs. Knicks Players to Watch - December 15
Footprint Center is where the Phoenix Suns (13-11) and New York Knicks (13-10) will match up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Jusuf Nurkic is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Suns vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, December 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns' Last Game
The Suns lost their most recent game to the Nets, 116-112, on Wednesday. Devin Booker starred with 34 points, plus six rebounds and 12 assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|34
|6
|12
|0
|0
|2
|Kevin Durant
|27
|6
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Jusuf Nurkic
|15
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks dropped their most recent game to the Jazz, 117-113, on Wednesday. Julius Randle was their leading scorer with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Julius Randle
|32
|12
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Jalen Brunson
|23
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|Donte DiVincenzo
|21
|7
|1
|4
|0
|4
Suns vs Knicks Additional Info
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant's numbers for the season are 30.8 points, 5.6 assists and 6.5 boards per game.
- Nurkic puts up 12.2 points, 9.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocks.
- Booker is putting up 28.1 points, 8.3 assists and 6.1 boards per game.
- Eric Gordon is posting 14.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2 boards per contest.
- Jordan Goodwin is putting up 6.6 points, 2.3 assists and 3.8 boards per game.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle's averages for the season are 22.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the field and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Jalen Brunson averages 24.6 points, 3.7 boards and 5.7 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.
- The Knicks get 15 points per game from Immanuel Quickley, plus 2.8 boards and 2.7 assists.
- The Knicks get 19 points per game from RJ Barrett, plus 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists.
- Josh Hart provides the Knicks 8.2 points, 6 boards and 2.9 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|PHO
|25
|6.1
|6.9
|0.9
|0.5
|1.7
|Julius Randle
|NY
|26.3
|9.8
|5.1
|0.4
|0.3
|1.6
|Jusuf Nurkic
|PHO
|13.7
|10.7
|3.8
|0.7
|1.3
|0.6
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|25.1
|4
|6.7
|1.3
|0.1
|2.4
|Kevin Durant
|PHO
|17.7
|3.1
|3.2
|0.4
|0.9
|1.3
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|16.9
|4.4
|2.1
|0.4
|0.2
|1.3
