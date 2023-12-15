The New York Knicks (13-10) are underdogs (by 5.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Suns vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -5.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 230.5 combined points in eight of 24 games this season.

Phoenix has had an average of 228.3 points in its games this season, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Suns' ATS record is 11-13-0 this season.

This season, Phoenix has won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which it has been favored.

Phoenix has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Suns have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 230.5 points.

The average over/under for New York's outings this season is 223.1, 7.4 fewer points than this game's total.

New York's ATS record is 12-11-0 this season.

The Knicks have won in two of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 8 33.3% 115.1 228.2 113.2 223.2 227 Knicks 6 26.1% 113.1 228.2 110 223.2 221.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

The Suns have gone over the total in five of their last 10 contests.

In home games, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (5-8-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).

The Suns record 5.1 more points per game (115.1) than the Knicks allow (110).

Phoenix has an 8-8 record against the spread and an 11-5 record overall when scoring more than 110 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Knicks have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 5-5-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).

The Knicks score an average of 113.1 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 113.2 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 113.2 points, New York is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Suns and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-13 3-4 15-9 Knicks 12-11 1-2 13-10

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs. Knicks Point Insights

Suns Knicks 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 8-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 11-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 113.2 Points Allowed (PG) 110 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 7-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-6 7-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.