Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Price County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Price County, Wisconsin and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Price County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prentice High School at Chequamegon High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Park Falls, WI
- Conference: Marawood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.