The Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) battle the Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Milwaukee Panthers put up an average of 66.5 points per game, just 4.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Eastern Illinois Panthers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.0 points, Milwaukee is 2-0.

Eastern Illinois is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.5 points.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers score 64.0 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 64.3 the Milwaukee Panthers allow.

Eastern Illinois has a 3-3 record when putting up more than 64.3 points.

Milwaukee has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 64.0 points.

The Eastern Illinois Panthers shoot 41.4% from the field, only 0.1% higher than the Milwaukee Panthers allow defensively.

The Milwaukee Panthers shoot 42.1% from the field, just 0.5 lower than the Eastern Illinois Panthers concede.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Kamy Peppler: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Schedule