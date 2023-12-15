Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Milwaukee High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Racine, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitefish Bay High School at West Bend East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: West Bend, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Saint Francis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Saint Francis, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.