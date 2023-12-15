The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Milwaukee High School at Cudahy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Cudahy, WI

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Thomas More High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI Conference: Metro

Conference: Metro
How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitefish Bay High School at West Bend East High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

Location: West Bend, WI

How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Saint Francis High School