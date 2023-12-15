Lakers vs. Spurs: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 15
On Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) will be attempting to end an 18-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Lakers vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Lakers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Spurs Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-6.5)
|232.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lakers (-7)
|233.5
|-290
|+235
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Trends
- The Lakers have a +28 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.2 points per game. They're putting up 114.0 points per game to rank 16th in the league and are giving up 112.8 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.
- The Spurs have a -267 scoring differential, falling short by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 109.8 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 121.4 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.
- The two teams combine to score 223.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 234.2 points per game combined, 1.7 more points than the total for this contest.
- Los Angeles has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.
- San Antonio has compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread this year.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lakers and Spurs NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1600
|+800
|-
|Spurs
|+100000
|+50000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.