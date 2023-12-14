The Jackson State Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs hit the court for one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Thursday.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Florida International Panthers vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: FAU Arena

FAU Arena Location: Boca Raton, Florida

How to Watch Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Georgia Southern Eagles

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Venue: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse Location: Statesboro, Georgia

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Georgia Southern

Delaware State Hornets vs. No. 10 Baylor Bears

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Ferrell Center

Ferrell Center Location: Waco, Texas

How to Watch Delaware State vs. Baylor

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dartmouth Big Green vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Costello Athletic Center

Costello Athletic Center Location: Lowell, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. UMass Lowell

Georgia State Panthers vs. Winthrop Eagles

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Winthrop Coliseum Location: Rock Hill, South Carolina

How to Watch Georgia State vs. Winthrop

Houston Cougars vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UTSA Convocation Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch Houston vs. UTSA

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Lipscomb Bisons

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Allen Arena

Allen Arena Location: Nashville, Tennessee

How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Lipscomb

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs. Temple Owls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Liacouras Center

Liacouras Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Delaware vs. Temple

Little Rock Trojans vs. Murray State Racers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: CFSB Center

CFSB Center Location: Murray, Kentucky

How to Watch Little Rock vs. Murray State

SMU Mustangs vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center Location: Ruston, Louisiana

How to Watch SMU vs. Louisiana Tech