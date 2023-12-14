The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Wisconsin has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Badgers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 170th.

The Badgers score 73.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 61.5 the Gamecocks give up.

Wisconsin is 7-2 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

On offense, Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).

In home games, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule