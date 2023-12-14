How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- Wisconsin has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 170th.
- The Badgers score 73.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 61.5 the Gamecocks give up.
- Wisconsin is 7-2 when scoring more than 61.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).
- In home games, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
|1/2/2024
|Iowa
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.