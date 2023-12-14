The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning run when taking on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • Wisconsin has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks sit at 170th.
  • The Badgers score 73.5 points per game, 12.0 more points than the 61.5 the Gamecocks give up.
  • Wisconsin is 7-2 when scoring more than 61.5 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Badgers surrendered 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).
  • In home games, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona L 98-73 McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center
1/2/2024 Iowa - Kohl Center

