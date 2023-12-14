Wild vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild (10-12-4) host the Calgary Flames (11-14-4, losers of three in a row) at Xcel Energy Center. The contest on Thursday, December 14 starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.
Wild vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-155)
|Flames (+130)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been a moneyline favorite 10 times this season, and have gone 6-4 in those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).
- The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this matchup.
- Minnesota's 26 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 15 times.
Wild vs Flames Additional Info
Wild vs. Flames Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Flames Total (Rank)
|80 (24th)
|Goals
|87 (16th)
|86 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|101 (29th)
|16 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (28th)
|26 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|16 (9th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games Minnesota has gone 5-4-1 overall, with an 8-2-0 record against the spread.
- Minnesota went over in three of its past 10 contests.
- The Wild have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this game's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Wild are ranked 24th in the league with 80 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.
- On defense, the Wild have given up 86 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in NHL play.
- They're ranked 21st in the league with a -6 goal differential .
