Wild vs. Flames Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 14
The Calgary Flames (11-14-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (10-12-4) on the road on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.
The Wild have gone 5-4-1 over the last 10 games, scoring 30 total goals (six power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.7%). They have allowed 21 goals to their opponents.
Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Wild vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Wild 4, Flames 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-150)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild are 1-4-5 in overtime contests as part of a 10-12-4 overall record.
- In the three games this season the Wild scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.
- Minnesota has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).
- The Wild have scored more than two goals in 17 games (9-6-2, 20 points).
- In the nine games when Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-5-0.
- In the 15 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).
- The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Wild finished 2-7-2 in those matchups (six points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Flames AVG
|Flames Rank
|17th
|3.08
|Goals Scored
|3
|21st
|23rd
|3.31
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|28th
|18th
|30.3
|Shots
|31.3
|13th
|14th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|29.5
|9th
|21st
|17.78%
|Power Play %
|11.36%
|29th
|32nd
|71.74%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.42%
|9th
Wild vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
