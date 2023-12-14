The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have made.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies sit at 322nd.

The Golden Eagles score 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies give up.

Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette played better when playing at home last season, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.

Looking at three-pointers, Marquette fared better at home last season, draining 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

