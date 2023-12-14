How to Watch Marquette vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have made.
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies sit at 322nd.
- The Golden Eagles score 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies give up.
- Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Marquette played better when playing at home last season, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
- Looking at three-pointers, Marquette fared better at home last season, draining 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
