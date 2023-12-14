How to Watch Marquette vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tommies allow to opponents.
- Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies sit at 322nd.
- The Golden Eagles score 18.7 more points per game (79.8) than the Tommies give up (61.1).
- Marquette has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (79.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).
- At home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
