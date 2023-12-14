The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tommies sit at 322nd.

The 79.8 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 18.7 more points than the Tommies give up (61.1).

Marquette has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Marquette performed better in home games last season, posting 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in road games.

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 away from home.

Marquette sunk 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

