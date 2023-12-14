The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tommies allow to opponents.

Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 306th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies rank 322nd.

The Golden Eagles record 18.7 more points per game (79.8) than the Tommies give up (61.1).

Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than when playing on the road (73.7).

At home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

