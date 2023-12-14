Thursday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-57 win, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

The matchup has no line set.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 79, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.3)

Marquette (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of two out of the Golden Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and one of the Tommies' games have gone over.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +138 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.8 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (69th in college basketball).

The 33.2 rebounds per game Marquette averages rank 305th in the country, and are 2.2 fewer than the 35.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

Marquette makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (78th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (7.1). It is shooting 33.5% from deep (180th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.0%.

The Golden Eagles rank 48th in college basketball by averaging 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 64th in college basketball, allowing 84.7 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (48th in college basketball play), 4.7 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (52nd in college basketball).

