Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Marinette County, Wisconsin today? We've got you covered.
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Suring High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Marinette, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lena High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodman High School at Laona Wabeno High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wabeno, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coleman High School at Niagara High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Niagara, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gillett High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
