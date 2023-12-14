Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manitowoc County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manitowoc County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Howards Grove High School at Reedsville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Reedsville, WI
- Conference: Big East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manitowoc Lutheran High School at Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
