If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Dane County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Middleton High School at Madison West High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14

7:15 PM CT on December 14 Location: Madison, WI

Madison, WI Conference: BIG 8

BIG 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Memorial High School at La Follette High School