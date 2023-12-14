Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bayfield County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Bayfield County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayfield High School at South Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Port Wing, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washburn High School at Solon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Solon Springs, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.